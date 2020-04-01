Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH OHARE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

O'HARE--Joseph A., S.J. The president and trustees of Fordham University, together with the entire Fordham community, mourn with deep sorrow the passing of Joseph A. O'Hare, S.J., president emeritus of Fordham, former editor in chief of America magazine, founding chair of the New York City Campaign Finance Board, and native son of the Bronx. He died at age 89 at Murray-Weigel Hall in the Bronx on March 29; he had been in declining health since Christmas. Father O'Hare was appointed as Fordham's 31st president on July 1, 1984. He held the position for 19 years, making him the longest-serving president in the University's history when he stepped down on June 30, 2003. His tenure marked a period of dramatic growth for Fordham: Applications soared in number; the student body grew academically stronger and more diverse; residential and academic space expanded; and the University exceeded the goal of its first comprehensive fundraising campaign, the crowning achievement of which was the construction of the William D. Walsh Family Library on the Rose Hill campus. Colleagues remembered Father O'Hare as a warm, visionary leader with a sharp sense of humor who never backed down from a challenge. In his nearly two decades as president, Fordham transformed from a school largely attended by commuters to a university with a vibrant residential community. Father O'Hare made many international trips in service to Fordham and the Jesuits, traveling to 26 countries during his presidency. He served with deep commitment as a Jesuit priest and Fordham's pastor, celebrating more than 7,000 Masses and countless nuptials, burials, and baptisms for members of the University community. We extend our deepest condolences to his family. A private burial will be held at the Jesuit Cemetery in Auriesville, New York. Once the present health crisis has passed, a memorial Mass for Father O'Hare will be celebrated in the Fordham University Church. Robert D. Daleo, Chair Joseph M. McShane, S.J., President



