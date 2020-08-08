JOSEPH OSTROW

OSTROW--Joseph W. Beloved father of Elizabeth (Andrew), Peter (Kira) and William. Cherished grandfather of Daniel and James Buchsbaum, Ethan and Rachel Ostrow. Joe was predeceased in 2008 by Francine, his wife of 53 years. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 22nd, 1933, and died on August 5, 2020 of natural causes. One of the original "Mad Men", Joe was a leader in the advertising industry and a widely respected theorist of media markets. He directed much of the media-related activity at Young & Rubicam and Foote, Cone & Belding in successive tenures at those agencies, before becoming CEO of the Cable Television Advertising Bureau. He was kind, generous, patient and loving. You will be missed, Dad!





