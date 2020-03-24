Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH POLLICINO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

POLLICINO--Joseph. Joseph Pollicino, passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by family on Friday, March 20th, at the age of 80 after a nearly year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on December 22, 1939 in New York's Lower East Side, Joe also resided in Brooklyn and Bethpage before moving to Manhasset, where he lived the past 39 years while also spending time in Jupiter, FL and Westhampton Beach. Professionally, Joe had a distinguished 43-year career in finance, starting at Manufacturers Hanover Trust as a teller and rising eventually to become the Vice Chairman of CIT Group. Joe made everybody feel special with the same enthusiastic greeting and was known for always being the person who loved to help others with any challenge. He has received numerous recognition awards from different charities for his various philanthropic work including hospitals, educational institutions, social services, and military support groups. He was a true living legend, admired and loved by all. The ultimate family man, Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret, younger brother Paul (Maria), three children, Joseph Jr. (Maureen), John, and Kerry (Tom), and seven grandchildren, Joseph III, Ryan, Brendan, Patrick, Lindsey, Owen, and Maggie. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Joe will be sorely missed by all his family and friends. Due to circumstances surrounding the current pandemic, a memorial mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2020

