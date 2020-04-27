POMEROY--Joseph Brewster. Age 72, on April 10, 2020 in Methuen, MA, Holy Family Hospital, due to the virus COVID-19. Joe leaves behind his companion Mildred Kazeniac of Westford, MA; brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence K. and Helen M. Pomeroy and three nephews, Patrick H., Peter C. and Lawrence B. Pomeroy. Joe was a graduate of The Lawrenceville School and captain of its 1966 hockey team. He was a graduate of Boston University, a private investor, and possessor of a droll sense of humor. Joe was a documented direct descendant of the sailing vessel Mayflower's passenger The Elder Brewster.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 27, 2020