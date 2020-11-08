RISHEL--Joseph J., May 15, 1940 -- November 5, 2020. Joseph J. Rishel died peacefully at his home in Philadelphia of complications from Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his sister Chrissie Rishel Richardson (Scott), and his brothers Rodney Rishel (Kay) and Scott Rishel (Margaret), and a host of close friends and colleagues. Born in Clifton Springs, NY, to Joseph John Rishel and his wife Venus, Joe was raised in Phelps, NY. He was a star student at Hobart and William Smith College, and a member of the college's undefeated championship team in the 1961 G.E. College Bowl. As a graduate student at the University of Chicago he developed a love for art that grew deeper over a lifetime of scholarship, and which it was his mission to share as widely as possible. An appointment as assistant curator of European art at the Art Institute of Chicago set him on a path to a remarkable international curatorial career. While at the Art Institute he met Anne d'Harnoncourt, then curator of 20th century art and the two married in 1971, forming a partnership that became legendary. That year Joe moved to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Anne would join him in 1972, becoming the George D. Widener Director in 1982. As curator of the John G. Johnson Collection and of European painting before 1900, as well as curator of the Rodin Museum, Joe brought unbounded energy to the cataloguing and reinstallation of collections, to the development of the collection through generous gifts, and to the encouragement and education of generations of emerging curators. He retired as the Gisela and Dennis Alter Senior Curator in 2016. Especially memorable among his many ground- breaking exhibitions in Philadelphia were those dedicated to Paul Cezanne, whose life and work were Joe's passion, and which led to close friendships around the world, especially in France, as well as with contemporary artists. The Philadelphia Museum's collections gave him a rich basis on which to develop such exhibitions, and Joe's contributions to the cultural and economic life of the city of Philadelphia were significant. Less mainstream, and typical of Joe's imaginative approach to the history of art, were exhibitions dedicated to Second Empire: Art in France under Napoleon III (1978); Sir Edwin Landseer (1981), Art in Rome in the 18th Century (2000), and The Arts in Latin America, 1492-1820 (2006). Joe was a born teacher and an ideal Samuel H. Kress Professor at the Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts at the National Gallery of Art, to which he was appointed in 2010, generously sharing his experience and wisdom across the board. Appointed Officier dans l'Ordre des Art et des Lettres in 2002, Joe took seriously his responsibilities to the art and culture of France, serving as chair of the assessment committee of the collections of the Barnes Foundation in 2005, through which new scholarship on Matisse and Renoir, as well as Cezanne was initiated. He was a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and of the American Philosophical Society, and in 2014 was a Guest Scholar at the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles. Despite his restless travels in pursuit of art and people, Joe was never happier than in his role as host, cook, conversationalist, and giver of gifts in the Delancey Street house he shared with Anne. He is greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Contributions may be made in Joe's honor to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.





