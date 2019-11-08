SCARDINO--Joseph M.D., of Great Neck, NY on November 3rd, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Sarelle. Cherished father of Joseph (deceased), Michael and Christopher. Loving stepfather to Howard and Andrew. Devoted grandfather to Katherine and Olivia. Fulfilling career as a psychiatrist and mentor to many in the field. Worked until 81 years of age. Visiting being held at Riverside-Nassau North Chapel (Dignity Memorial) located at 55 North Station Plaza, Great Neck, NY 11021 Sunday, November 10, 2019. Visiting 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Service at Riverside-Nassau North Chapel at 10am on Monday, November 11th, 2019 at 10 am. Interment at Locust Valley Cemetery following service.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 8, 2019