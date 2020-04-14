SENA--Joseph A., Jr., passed away peacefully on April 8, surrounded by his three children. An immigration and consular law attorney for 41 years with his own practice, he helped over 150,000 people from 120+ countries become proud Americans and wowed the courtroom with his worldly knowledge, creativity and charisma. Joe was honored to be President of the National Italian American Bar Association from 2015-2017. His value for those he loved was felt by all. His proudest legacy was his three children. He was an alumnus of Williams College and Fordham Law, a Phi Beta Kappa member, and Ancient Rome aficionado who loved the Yankees, reading, good food and travel. He leaves behind his three kids - Jennifer, Allie and Ethan Sena; his two brothers - Charles and Richard Sena; and his girlfriend, Pi Yajie. cassidyflynnfuneralhome.com/obituary/joseph-anthony-sena-jr
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2020