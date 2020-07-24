1/
JOSEPH SWEENEY
SWEENEY-- Joseph Conrad, a Fordham Law faculty member for nearly 50 years - from 1966 until his retirement in 2013 - died on July 21, 2020 at the age of 87. He was the John D. Calamari Distinguished Professor of Law Emeritus and co-founded the Fordham International Law Journal. Joe was known for his encyclopedic knowledge of aviation law, international law and Supreme Court history, his warm and gentle manner, his care and concern for the approximately 15,000 students he taught and his vast knowledge of American history. Joe's well-recognized expertise in maritime law and his enthusiasm for all things maritime grew out of his career in the Navy JAG Corps. During his time on the Fordham Law faculty, Joe authored three books and numerous scholarly articles. A Boston native, Joe graduated from Boston Latin School in 1950 and from Harvard University in 1954. He earned a J.D. from Boston University in 1957 and an LL.M. in International Law from Columbia University in 1963. A beloved teacher, friend and husband, Joe is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Alice Quill Sweeney. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Professor Joseph Sweeney's memory to the Fordham Law School Annual Fund. law.fordham.edu/ JosephSweeney


Published in New York Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 24, 2020
He was a great conversationalist. A really knowledgeable and friendly individual. He will be missed.
Hugh Conway
Friend
