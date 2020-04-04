TURCHIANO--Joseph Leonard. Passed away peacefully with his loving wife Evelyn (nee Luciano) at his side on April 1, he was 93 years old. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY and earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn. He served in the Navy during WWII, as midshipman under the V-12 College Training Program. With his late brother Richard, he founded Richards Plumbing & Heating Co., Inc. He enjoyed his summers on Long Island fishing with family and friends, eventually retiring at his home in Mattituck, NY. He is survived by Evelyn and children, Linda (Peter Wells), Richard (Karen Dodson Turchiano), Joseph, Jr. (Laurie Hyland Turchiano), his sister Justine, brother Bernard and five grandchildren - Ian, Allison, Katie, Joseph and Daniel, and by many nieces and nephews. A private burial at Calverton National Cemetery will be followed by a memorial service at a later date. Donations can be made, in memoriam, to the Prostate Cancer Foundation at www.pcf.org
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 4, 2020