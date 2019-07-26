JOSEPH WACHSPRESS

Guest Book
  • "My sincere condolences to The family of Dr Wachpress for..."
    - Dr C J Patel
  • "Very sad to hear of your family's loss. I first met Dr...."
    - Patricia Hrynenko
  • "We are saddened to know of our Doctor's passing. He was in..."
    - Kate Riggione
  • "Our sincere sympathy in the loss of your beloved husband..."
    - cathy neder
  • "My deepest condolences. He was my Dr for years and I highly..."
    - Ray OBrien
Service Information
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ
08360
(856)-691-4222
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
at his residence
Obituary
Send Flowers

WACHSPRESS--Joseph David, M.D., Age 64, of Voorhees, New Jersey, died on July 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a long struggle with leukemia and complications following a stem cell transplant. He is survived by his wife Lyn (Popick); his children, Michael, Lauren, and Emily; sister, Ruth Wachspress, and niece, Lian, of Brooklyn, New York, and his mother-in-law, Fran Popick. Donations in memory of Joseph may be made to: Jewish Federation of Cumberland County, 1015 East Park Avenue, Suite B, Vineland, NJ 08360 (designate to Israel Magen David Adom) or the .
Published in The New York Times on July 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations