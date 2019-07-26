WACHSPRESS--Joseph David, M.D., Age 64, of Voorhees, New Jersey, died on July 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a long struggle with leukemia and complications following a stem cell transplant. He is survived by his wife Lyn (Popick); his children, Michael, Lauren, and Emily; sister, Ruth Wachspress, and niece, Lian, of Brooklyn, New York, and his mother-in-law, Fran Popick. Donations in memory of Joseph may be made to: Jewish Federation of Cumberland County, 1015 East Park Avenue, Suite B, Vineland, NJ 08360 (designate to Israel Magen David Adom) or the .
Published in The New York Times on July 26, 2019