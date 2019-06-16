WIECHA--Dr. Joseph A., a linguist and educator, and developer of the Wiecha Progressive-Reflex method of teaching foreign languages, died on April 29 in Framingham, Massachusetts. Wiecha was born on September 20, 1926 in Chorzow, Poland. He served as an officer in the 2nd Polish Corps of the British VIII Army, 1944-1947, and was decorated with the Bronze Polish Army Medal, the British Defense medal, the French Star, and the Star of Italy. Dr. Wiecha was an instructor of German at New York University, and a lecturer in German and humanities at Harvard University. At SUNY Oswego, he was Department Chairman of Germanic and Slavic languages and literature, and a Distinguished Teaching Professor Emeritus. Joseph A. Wiecha is survived by three sons, John Moore of Wellesley Massachusetts; Charles Francis of Hastings on Hudson, NY; Joseph Damian Moore of Montreal; and five grandchildren. His wife of 57 years, Mary Ellen Moore, passed away in 2010 at their home in Marathon, Florida.
Published in The New York Times on June 16, 2019