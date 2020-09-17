1/
JOSEPH WILSON
WILSON--Joseph. The Head of School, Trustees, Administration, Faculty and Staff, Students, Parents and Alumnae of Convent of the Sacred Heart, New York City, deeply mourn the passing of Joseph Wilson, former Trustee of 91st Street. He leaves behind a son, Dan, and three daughters, 91st Street alumnae Amara '14 and Grace '18, and 91st Street student Summer '22. The Sacred Heart community will cherish Joe's memory and keep him, his wife Sophia and his entire family in perpetual prayer.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
