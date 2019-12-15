WOLKING--Joseph. Joseph Anthony "Joe" Wolking, age 85, passed away on December 6, 2019 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, TN) following a brief illness. Born May 7, 1934 in Donnelly, MN, the youngest son of Lawrence and Tecla (Loegering) Wolking, Joe graduated from St. John's Preparatory School and Abbey, Collegeville, MN and attended Fordham University, New York, and the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. He majored in journalism and started his career with The New York Times. He met his beloved wife of over 60 years, Kathleen Poehling, St. Paul, at the Newman Center while both were attending the University of Minnesota. The Wolking family moved to Tulsa in 1969 where Joe joined PennWell Publishing. From 1990 until his retirement in 2000, he served as President and CEO of PennWell. During his career, he served as a director on many business, civic and educational boards including American Business Press, New York, the Newman Center at the University of Tulsa, Friends of Finance, University of Tulsa, Bishop Kelley High School, and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Eastern Oklahoma. During his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling to Europe. He loved telling stories including the story of his international flight diverted to Canadian Forces Base Goose Bay on 9/11. In addition to his wife, Kathleen, Joe is survived by his children Christopher (Gail), of Evansville, IN, Beth (John) Huddleston of Bowling Green, KY, Greg (Robbin) of Nashville, TN, Rebecca (James) Edmiston of Alleyton, TX and Eric (Jessica) of McLean, VA. In addition, Joe is survived by twelve grandchildren of whom he was exceptionally proud. He is also survived by one sister, Dorothy Wolking of Minnesota and was preceded in death by his sister Dona Agosti and brother Lawrence. Joe leaves behind a legacy of professional and outstanding service to his Church, country and community. More importantly, he leaves behind a family who will forever appreciate their time with him as a husband, father, grandfather and role model. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Newman Center at the University of Tulsa or a . A Celebration of Life Mass will be held January 18 at 2pm at the Church of the Madalene, Tulsa, OK.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 15, 2019