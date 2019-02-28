ZEDROSSER--Joseph, died at home February 20 at age 81. Born in Milwaukee, he graduated from Marquette University and Harvard Law School. He worked for the New York State Attorney General's Office, where he was an exemplary member of the Environmental Protection Bureau's staff, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, where he was regional counsel for the New York-New Jersey area, St. John's Law School, and several private law firms. His wife, Antonina Krass, died in 2011. He was a good friend to all who knew him. The funeral will be on Tuesday morning, March 5, starting 8:30am at Nagel Funeral Home, 352 East 87th Street in Manhattan, followed by a mass at 10:00am at St. Thomas More, 65 East 89th Street. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 West Stevens Avenue, Hawthorne, NY.



