Or Copy this URL to Share

CASSATA--Josephine. Josephine 'Chickie' Cassata. Nee Gargiulo. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister; she died peacefully November 21 at the age of 91. Born and raised in Coney Island, she worked at her father's restaurant, Gargiulo's. She was devoted to her family, caring for her husband, Frank J. Cassata, and raising two children, Frank and Donna Cassata.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store