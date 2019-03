GOODMAN--Josephine (Josy Fox), long-time resident of New York City, died unexpectedly on February 20th in her home in San Rafael, California. She was 81. She leaves behind her husband, Jacob (Eli); her daughters, Rachel and Naomi; her son-in-law, Michael; her grandchildren, Daniel and Abigail; and her sisters, Beattie and Jean. Born in Royal Oak, Michigan, Josy moved to New York to pursue a career in acting and dance. She also became a fiction and non-fiction writer, and for a short period had her own children's clothing design label. In 1973 she married Eli Goodman, and together they raised a family. Josy will be remembered for her warmth, passion, persistence, and dedication, and for her whimsical nature. A memorial service for friends and family will be held in San Rafael at a date to be announced; a second such service in New York is contemplated as well. (In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Child USA: ChildUSA.org .)