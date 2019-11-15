Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPHINE MARY DAUENHAUER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1933 - 2019

Josephine Mary Dauenhauer nee Petronelli, of Farmingdale, New York, passed away on November 11, 2019 at the age of 86 from complications associated with dementia, hypertension, and diabetes. An extremely devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harry, a Korean War veteran; her daughter Nicole, and her son Mark, as well his two children: granddaughter, Deanna and grandson, Sebastian.



The youngest of seven children, Josephine grew up in Jamaica, Queens. She was steadfastly devoted to her loving mother, Lucia Petronelli-who, like herself, was a saint among humankind. She delighted in being Italian, loved making sauce (which everyone raved wildly about), watching classic movies, listening to music, dancing, and laughing. She was also deeply spiritual and extremely nurturing. Her motherly ways extended to family near and dear, cherished friends, and strangers alike.



She was the kind of person who people were immediately fond of, comfortable around, and could count on for a shoulder to cry on and lend principled advice. She abhorred injustice and fought to right wrongs throughout her life. Her giving nature helped so many people and she made a lasting impression on everyone she met. To know Josephine was to be in the presence of an angel on Earth.



Per her wishes, a wake will not be held; but a memorial mass is being planned for a later date to celebrate her life. It is her honor, as the spouse of a military veteran, for her ashes to be interred at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York, during a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family asks that donations in her name be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude's. It is also asked that candles be lit in her honor, as this was a practice she held near and dear to her heart throughout her lifetime. Donations can also be made to the at ALZ.org.

