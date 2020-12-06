FAGIN--Joshua C. 62, died on November 24, 2020 at home in New York City of probable COVID-19. Joshua was an alumnus of the High School of Music and Art, Class of 1976. He was a talented composer, bass guitarist, and songwriter. He was inspired by and loved The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, jazz and jamming with his friends and colleagues. Joshua's family deeply mourns his sudden passing. He is survived by his mother Dr. Claire M. Fagin, brother Charles Fagin and sister-in-law France Myung Fagin. Joshua was predeceased by his father, Samuel L. Fagin 11 months ago. Burial will take place at The Woodlands in Philadelphia, PA on December 7, 2020. Gifts in Joshua's name may be made to the High School of Music and Art, UPenn School of Nursing or NYU Myers College of Nursing. We will always have you in our hearts, Josh, and will love you always.





