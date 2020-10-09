HECHT--Joy, died on September 30, 2020 at age 85 after a lengthy illness. She leaves her loving husband, John; four daughters: Anne, Catherine (Joe), Leslie, Susan (Gary); six grandchildren and brother, Dr. Kenneth Siegel, all of whom she cherished. She led a full and wonderful life which included raising her four children, traveling the world, and earning an advanced ar-chitectural degree at age 49. She was a caring and kind wife and mother and will be sorely missed.





