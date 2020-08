Or Copy this URL to Share

SAMUELS--Joy. Dear friend of our grandfather, Edwin S. Lowe and of our mother, Gail Lowe Maidman. Admired for her magnificence inside and out. Sympathy to her daughter Wendy, grandson Max and her devoted friend Connie. We will miss our loving friend. Families of Evan Haymes & Starr Haymes Kempin.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store