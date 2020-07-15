TOMLINSON--Joy. The Board of Trustees of The Episcopal School in the City of New York is deeply saddened by the passing of Joy Tomlinson. Joy was a trustee of the School from 1996-2010 and served as President of the Board of Trustees from 2000-2010. Her leadership and support were extraordinary. We give thanks for her life, and offer our condolences to all her family. Thomas E. L. Dewey, President, Board of Trustees Susan A. Sheahan, Director of School and Trustee





