JOY TOMLINSON

TOMLINSON--Joy Ann, a resident of Manhattan, passed away in her home on July 12, 2020, after a nine-year battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. Born March 21st, 1957, in Bloomfield Hills, MI, Joy was the daughter of James Patrick Tomlinson and Joy Henrietta Tomlinson (Benesh). Joy is survived by her three children: Charles Aycock McLendon III (Caroline Healy); James Patrick McLendon; and Anne Tomlinson McLendon. Joy spent her life in the service of others and of her community. She had a passion for gardening, early childhood education, and, of course, spending time with her children. She was a steadfast friend to many, with a generous heart and a quick wit. A master hostess, she enjoyed having large parties, fundraisers, book clubs, and welcoming traveling friends into her home. She loved chocolate, orchids, and the arts. Joy graduated from Sacred Heart in Bloomfield Hills in 1975, where she captained the swim and field hockey teams, and was the senior class president. In 1979, Joy graduated from Trinity College, where she was a comparative literature major and the swim team captain. Following graduation, she worked at Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company before attending the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. While at Darden, she met Charles McLendon Jr., her future husband and the father of her three children. Despite their divorce, they were friends upon Joy's passing and they successfully raised and co-parented their children. After receiving her MBA from Darden in 1985, Joyworked at PaineWebber & Co., and finished her career working at Metal Working Lubricants, her father's company. Joy had a zest for learning and loved applying that knowledge to serve the organizations she cherished. During her time at the Garden Club of Lawrence, Joy won several awards and held multiple positions, including President, Vice President and Chair of Membership. She was a member of the New York Junior League for over 20 years and served on the Board of Managers as Finance Manager. At the Episcopal School, Joy was President of the Board of Trustees for 10 years (2000-2010), and she was a pivotal part of the appointment of Judith Blanton as Head of School. Despite her diagnosis, Joy bravely faced each challenge that came her way. She prevailed in order to spend as much time as she could with her children and her many friends. Joy was also blessed to have diligent caregivers, including Norma Wright, who helped Joy persist and enjoy the last few years of her life. Through everything, Joy kept a sense of humor, a warm disposition, and the twinkle in her eye. She personified her name - a Joy through the end. In addition to the family members mentioned above, Joy is survived by her brothers Robert Tomlinson (Carolyn Whiteman), John Tomlinson (Carole Smith) and Daniel Tomlinson (Lucinda Rose) and their children. She was predeceased by her father, James Patrick Tomlinson Senior; her mother, Joy Henrietta Tomlinson; her step- mother, Mary Lou Tomlinson; her brother, James Patrick Tomlinson Jr.; and her sister Mary Tomlinson.





