JOYCE DINKINS

DINKINS--Joyce Burrows. Association To Benefit Children (ABC) mourns the death of Joyce B. Dinkins, who served as the beloved First Lady of New York. She was a powerful champion for justice and for children in an administration devoted to the wellbeing of all children. Joyce embodied the best qualities of a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a friend. She was a powerful force for good, a leader with quiet strength, gentle kindness, keen intelligence and welcoming warmth. Our deepest condolences to her husband, our Mayor, David N. Dinkins, a luminary leader of the Board of Directors of the Association to Benefit Children, and to the whole Dinkins family to whom Joyce was so deeply devoted and who gave her life its greatest meaning! Gretchen Buchenholz, Executive Director Association to Benefit Children





