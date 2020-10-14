DINKINS--Joyce. The Rudin family mourns the passing of our dear friend, Joyce Dinkins. We will forever remember her beautiful spirit, her love for her family and for the warmth, poise, strength and immense pride she exuded as First Lady of her beloved city. She lived a remarkable life and touched the lives of so many she encountered. She will be sorely missed. We send our deepest condolences and love to Mayor David Dinkins, their children, David and Donna, and the entire Dinkins family.





