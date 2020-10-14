JOYCE DINKINS

DINKINS--Joyce B. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, staff and volunteers of WNET, we are deeply saddened at the passing of former NYC First Lady Joyce B. Dinkins. Joyce served on WNET's Board of Trustees from 1990 to 1995 and was a dedicated member of our Education and Programming Committees. Her involvement with and support of WNET reflected her deep commitment to education and to public media. Our thoughts are with David and her family, and we join them in mourning the passing of a gifted and caring contributor to our community. Edgar Wachenheim III Chairman Neal Shapiro President and CEO





