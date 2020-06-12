JOYCE EPPLER

EPPLER--Joyce. Age 89, died peacefully at home on June 10, 2020. Beloved wife for almost 66 years of Klaus Eppler. Proud mother of Karen Sanchez-Eppler (and her husband Benigno) of Amherst, MA, and of Amy Eppler-Epstein (and her husband Steve) of Guilford, CT, and grand-mother of Elias (and his wife Emily), Rebecca, Eppchez, and Sarah. Joyce had a 45 year career as a social worker and then child psychotherapist at Spence Chapin Services for Families and Children. She was a person of enormous warmth, intelligence, and empathy and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Private interment. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





