JOYCE GLEIT

GLEIT--Joyce Elaine. Joyce Elaine Gleit died on June 19 in the arms of Gilbert, her beloved husband of 65 years. She is survived by her children, Lisa Binder, Jonathan Gleit (Kimberly Marcus) and Stefanie Fix; her grandchildren Sarah Longo (Casey), Hannah Binder, Caleb Gleit and Kira Gleit; her nieces Ellen Balkan and Penni Gladstone. After an early career in advertising, she was an executive assistant to Governor Hugh Carey and the Office of the President of Yeshiva University. She was an accomplished writer, co-authoring over 20 novels under pen names Eve Gladstone and Maggie Skye. She wrote children's books co-authored with friend, Joan Eckstein. Joyce had enormous spirit, humor and compassion. She was cherished by all who knew her.





