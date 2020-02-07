JOYCE KELZ

Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
12:30 PM
Beth El/Cedar Park Cemetery
735 Forest Avenue
Paramus, NJ
Obituary
KELZ--Joyce (Dichter), 87, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020. Survived by her daughters Robin and Stacey Kelz, predeceased by her husband Allan Kelz of 51 years. She was a proud grandmother to Dana and Seth Rudnitsky. Born in the Bronx, Joyce graduated from City College. A former resident of Teaneck she resided in Fort Lee and Boynton Beach, Florida. She was a realtor at Brown Harris Stevens, and an active member of the Bergen County Democratic Committee and Women's American ORT. Donations to the Cancer Research & Treatment Fund. Graveside services Sunday 12:30 February 9, 2020 Beth El/Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, New Jersey 201-262-1100.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 7, 2020
