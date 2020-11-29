MEYERS--Joyce E., known as Joy, peacefully at home on November 26, 2020. Joy loved the arts, and was an avid theater and opera goer. She was passionate about her Upper West Side New York City community; Lincoln Center, Broadway and Central Park were second homes. Joy was an active Democrat, supporting liberal causes, often working on each presidential campaign. She was devoted to her family; and, times spent with her five grandchildren brought her the greatest pleasure. She met her husband at The University of Vermont and, after her third child, she received her Masters in Social Work, a profession she was committed to throughout her life. Contributions in her memory may be made to Art on the Ave NYC, a public art initiative dedicated to community regeneration and the elevation of local artists with a story to share. www.nyfa.org/fiscal-sponsor
ship/project-directory/view- project/?id=BA1698