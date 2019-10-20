NIEWEG--Joyce L. Age 61, died peacefully on September 24, 2019 at her home in the Jamaica Estates section of Queens, New York, after courageously enduring an eight-year battle with cancer. Joyce is survived by her son Adam (28) and daughter Haley (24). Born on December 23, 1957 in New York City, Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Robert A. Nieweg and Vera N. Nieweg of Hallandale, Florida. Growing up in Forest Hills, New York, she attended the Kew-Forest School and received her High School degree from the McBurney School of Manhattan ('76). Joyce attained a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ithaca College ('80), where she majored in Psychology. Joyce went on to work for Shearson Lehmann Brothers Holdings, Inc. at 767 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. After living in Manhattan for many years, Joyce moved back to her family's apartment in Forest Hills upon the retirement of her parents to Florida. In 2006, Joyce purchased a beautiful home in Jamaica Estates, where she spent her final days with friends and family. People who knew Joyce, will never forget her laugh, her wonderful sense of humor, her compassion, and her generous nature. Joyce loved her family summer home on Lake Mahopac. She loved her pets as if they were her children. She was a loving and loyal friend. Always the proud mother, Joyce's greatest joy in life were her children. Services were held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Sinai Chapels in Fresh Meadows, New York. Joyce was interred next to her parents at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Glendale, New York.



