REISER--Joyce, 88, of Bronx, NY on March 8th, 2019. Beloved Wife of Sidney (deceased), Devoted Mother of Debra (Robert) Herschenfeld and David (Lisa) Reiser. Loving Sister of Muriel (Walter) Roth, Sherley Teitell and Sidney Teitell (deceased). Adoring Grandmother to Dara, Adam, Lauren, Allison and Molly. Joyce devoted her professional career to the students of New York City Public Schools for over 30 years. Her family meant the world to her and she will be forever missed by all whose lives she touched. Funeral service to be held at Temple Israel of New Rochelle at 11:00am on March 11, 2019. Donations can be made in her memory to Calvary Hospital or the .



