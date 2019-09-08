TESE--Joyce, died peacefully surrounded by her family on September 5, 2019 at the age of 75. She was deeply loved and greatly admired for her unwavering loyalty and immense generosity. An adoring wife, mother and grandmother, she was compassionate, devoted, protective and strong. She is survived by her husband, Vincent, the love of her life to whom she was married 51 years, her adoring daughters, Lauren and Andrea, beloved granddaughters, Eleonore, Madeleine and Isabel, son-in-law, Matthew Warwick, sister-in-law, Angela Milner, brother-in-law, Charles Tese, and many more family and friends. An exceptionally bright and beautiful woman, Joyce was born in Maspeth, Queens to Charles and Mabel Mayer. Although her beginnings were humble, her family was close and nurturing and Joyce excelled in academics, skipping a year of high school and winning a scholarship to St. John's college to study education, going on to become a public school teacher in Queens for several years. In addition to being an intellectual and a font of seemingly endless information, Joyce was a true creative and a talented artist. Botanical illustration was one of her passions, as were gardening, antiquing, traveling, reading, conservation, nature, animals and most of all, her dog, Lucky. But perhaps what those fortunate enough to sit at her dinner table will remember most about Joyce, is that she was a wonderful chef. Until the very end, she enjoyed cooking for the people she loved and sitting with her family and friends around the dinner table. Over the last ten years of her life, Joyce valiantly battled cancer, demonstrating incredible grace and strength. Her courage knew no bounds and was a true testament to her inviolable character. A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 11:00am at St. Jean Baptiste R.C. Church, 184 E. 76th St., New York, NY.



