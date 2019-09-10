TESE--Joyce. NewYork-Presbyterian mou- rns Joyce Tese, beloved wife of our esteemed Trustee Vincent Tese. Joyce was a gracious woman of elegance, kindness and warmth. Our heartfelt sympathies to Vince, Joyce's devoted husband, her cherished daughters Lauren and Andrea, her treasured granddaughters and the entire Tese family. Jerry I. Speyer Chairman, Board of Trustees Steven J. Corwin, M.D. President and Chief Executive Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 10, 2019