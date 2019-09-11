JOYCE TESE

  • "Dear Vincent, Lauren, Andrea and Families, Our sincerest..."
    - Bean Rosenberg
  • "Vincent and family My thoughts and prayers in this very..."
    - Jake Powers
  • "Dear Andrea & Lauren, My deepest sympathy, may your dear..."
    - Joyce scheffel
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jean Baptiste R.C. Church
184 E. 76th St.
New York, NY
TESE--Joyce. The Head of School, Trustees, Administration, Faculty and Staff, Students, Parents and Alumnae of Convent of the Sacred Heart, New York City, deeply mourn the passing of Joyce Tese, an exceptional friend. She was the wife of former 91st Street trustee Vincent Tese, and the mother of two 91st Street alumnae, Lauren '94 and Andrea '97. The Sacred Heart community will cherish Joyce's memory and keep her and her entire family in perpetual prayer.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 11, 2019
