VON BOTHMER--Joyce Blaffer de La Begassiere. Joyce Blaffer de La Begassiere von Bothmer passed away peacefully at home in Oyster Bay, New York, on April 1, 2020 at age 93. Joyce was born in Houston on August 27, 1926, the youngest child of Robert Lee Blaffer and Sarah Campbell Blaffer. In 1949, she married the Marquis Jacques de La Begassiere. After his passing, in 1966 she married the late Dr. Dietrich von Bothmer, The Metropolitan Museum of Art's legendary curator, archaeologist, and historian of classical art. Joyce lived an extraordinary life, raising her family in Havana, Paris, Oyster Bay, and, finally, in Manhattan. Fluent in four languages, she was a hostess par excellence, known for her charm, wit, refinement, remarkable taste, unmatched memory, and thoughtfulness in sending beautiful cards for all occasions. A lady of strong faith, Joyce was generous, gracious, and gentle, as comfortable waterskiing backwards on one ski as she was preparing gourmet family dinners. Her philanthropic interests included Oxford's Ashmolean Museum and The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Passionately devoted to animals and to her impeccable formal gardens, to classical music and to literature, Joyce was a captivating woman from another era, whose sparkling eyes and old-school elegance will be missed by all. She was predeceased by her brother, John Blaffer, and her two sisters, HRH Cecil "Titi" Hudson von Furstenberg and Jane Blaffer Owen. Joyce is survived by her five children, Marisol de La Begassiere Bocly (Dany), Jacqueline de La Begassiere Younes (Farouk), Diane de La Begassiere, Bernard von Bothmer (Jane), and Maria von Bothmer Villalba; her ten grandchildren, all of whom loved their dearest "Mousie" and "Mother Grand": Laura Zapata Bocly (Mario) and Charlotte Bocly; Hafiza and Enayat Younes; Sebastian Keitel; Isabel, Victoria, and Charles Villalba; and Athena and Tatiana von Bothmer; and her two great-grand- children, Joaquin and Felix Zapata. The family would like to extend special thanks to her wonderful caregivers. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals



