VON BOTHMER--Joyce. The Trustees and staff of The Metropolitan Museum of Art mourn the passing of Joyce von Bothmer, a treasured member of our community for many decades. Elected benefactor in 1967, Mrs. von Bothmer was a generous supporter throughout her life, particularly to the Department of Greek and Roman Art. Her philanthropy provided exceptional support to the department's staff and many activities, and she made transformative contributions to the renovation and reinstallation of the Greek and Roman Galleries completed in 2007. With her late husband, Dietrich von Bothmer, the distinguished longtime Chairman of Greek and Roman Art, she gave many works of art to the department's collection, and two galleries are named in their family's honor. Mrs. von Bothmer also donated works of art to The Costume Institute and the Department of Modern and Contemporary Art. We are grateful for her commitment to the Museum, and we will miss her generosity and style. We send our deep condolences to her daughter, Maria Villalba, her son, Bernard, and all the other members of her family. Daniel Brodsky, Chairman; Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO; Max Hollein, Director



