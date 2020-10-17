1/
JOYCE WALLACE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOYCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALLACE--Dr. Joyce, pioneering AIDS doctor, creator of housing and healthcare for prostitutes and drug addicts, died quickly and painlessly with her son by her side on October 14th, 2020. Dr. Wallace was brilliant and funny, often inappropriate and beloved. She is survived by her daughter Julia Query and son Ari Kahn, their spouses and four grandchildren. The funeral will be live streamed on Sunday at 1pm, youtube.com/channel/UCkdNusbBRXOBK9Nr4Fn2NwQ. Friends are invited to visit a memorial website: kudoboard.com/boards/GArgAvsn.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved