JOYCE WALLACE

WALLACE--Dr. Joyce, pioneering AIDS doctor, creator of housing and healthcare for prostitutes and drug addicts, died quickly and painlessly with her son by her side on October 14th, 2020. Dr. Wallace was brilliant and funny, often inappropriate and beloved. She is survived by her daughter Julia Query and son Ari Kahn, their spouses and four grandchildren. The funeral will be live streamed on Sunday at 1pm, youtube.com/channel/UCkdNusbBRXOBK9Nr4Fn2NwQ
. Friends are invited to visit a memorial website: kudoboard.com/boards/GArgAvsn
.