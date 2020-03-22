WEITZMAN CASTAGNOLA-RIOS-- Joyce, on March 6, 2020, Joyce Weitzman Castagnola-Rios, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away at the age of 75. Joyce had an illustrious career in the music industry as a Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Dreamworks Music, Virgin Records, and Concord Jazz. She worked with the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Janet Jackson, Paula Abdul and many others in the music world. Joyce also helped hundreds of people in her work with recovery programs, such as Narcotics Anonymous. She was predeceased by her eternal love and husband, Frankie Rios. Together they were loved and respected by countless people who benefited greatly from their support efforts. She leaves behind her son, Seth and his wife Nathalia, her grandchildren Alyssa, Brooke, Jett, and Sophia, her brother Stuart, her sister-in-law Jane, nieces, nephews and many friends. A memorial service will be held at Hollywood Forever Funeral Home in Los Angeles, on May 16, 2020 at 1pm.



