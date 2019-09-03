ALPERT--Judith Rose, MD. Died on September 2nd, 2019 of complications from uterine cancer. Born in Brooklyn (New York City), on January 15, 1939, she was the daughter of Helen and Albert Rose (deceased). Devoted mother of Gideon Alpert (Amy) and stepmother to Robin (Dan) Troth and Lauren (Eric) Metzendorf. Loving grandmother of Gabrielle and Hudson Alpert, Adam and David Metzendorf (Nicole) and Britton Troth. She was predeceased by her first husband, Gershon Jaffe and her husband of 36 years, Herbert H. Alpert, and survived by a sister and brother, Laura and Ira David Rose (Ivice). Judith graduated from Barnard College and received her MD from Woman's Medical College of Pennsylvania. She chose to specialize in pediatric radiology, one of the few women in that field at the time, and practiced pediatric radiology for 20 years at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City and Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York. In later years, with her son in college, she took a new direction in her career, first taking a residency in psychiatry at Beth Israel Hospital and then practicing clinical psychiatry on staff at the VA Hospital in Brooklyn and in private practice. She was a proud New Yorker who enjoyed theatre, films and always good books.



