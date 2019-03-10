REHAK--Judith Ann (Koplen) On February 27th in New York City. Wife of the late John G. Rehak, beloved mother of Alexandra and Melanie, proud grandmother of Theo and Benno Pixsley and Jules and Bruno Isenberg. A financial journalist and avid traveller, Judy was a long-time contributor to the International Herald Tribune. Donations in her memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019