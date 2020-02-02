Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDITH ANTROBUS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANTROBUS--Judith, Ph.D, born Judith Hope Scolnik, died on January 17, 2020. She got her Ph.D at Columbia University in the early 1960s and was a pioneer in the field of sleep and dreaming research. After hearing that Aserinsky discovered that dreaming is associated with REM sleep, Judith, as a Teacher's College/ Columbia University clinical psychology Ph.D student, joined William Dement's research team for her dissertation. Dr. Antrobus wrote the first dissertation in the field of EEG sleep study and inherited Dement's sleep lab at 175 Riverside Drive. She went on to practice as a therapist in Manhattan for over 50 years. She was deeply committed to her patients. In 1983, Dr. Antrobus co-founded DOWI, "the Women's Division", of the New York State Psychological Association (NYSPA). She mentored countless women in the field of psychology. Her favorite place on earth was Fire Island. She first went to Fire Island with a group of Sports Illustrated co-workers in the early 1950s and cherished time there every summer. Dr. Antrobus resided in Tuxedo Park from 1969--1977 where she raised her two daughters. Throughout her life, Dr. Antrobus delighted in attending classical music concerts, and had written drafts of several novels. Judith Antrobus was the granddaughter of the labor leader Benjamin Schlesinger who was twice president of the ILGWU. She is survived by her daughter Nadia Antrobus, and her daughter Natalia Antrobus, grandchildren Olivia Ercilla Antrobus and Adrian Ercilla Antrobus, and her former husband, John Antrobus.



