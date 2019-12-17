BENENSON--Judith Pashman, passed away peacefully after an illness on December 11. Born in New York City in 1939, she was a native of Manhattan. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Thomas Benenson. Judith was an artiste, skilled in film editing, sculpture, and acting. A woman of keen intelligence, wit, elan, and generosity, she was deeply committed to social justice and women's issues. She will be greatly missed by many close friends and family; much love from Suniya Luthar, and Nik and Nina Luthar Kumar. Contributions may be sent to Friends of Megan Animal Rescue www.fomanimalrescue.org
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 17, 2019