BLANTON--Judith R. Born June 29, 1942, and died February 24, 2019. Judy will be sadly missed by husband Alex, children Alex Jr., Michael, and Kathy, grandchildren, and many family and friends. Judy was born in Pontiac, MI, grew up in Rye, NY, and dedicated her career to early childhood education, touching the lives of many children and families. She served as Director of School at The Episcopal School in the City of New York from 2002 to 2016. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Judith R. Blanton Faculty Fund at The Episcopal School or in Judy's name to the . A memorial will be held in early April.



