BLANTON--Judith R. The Board of Trustees of The Episcopal School in the City of New York is deeply saddened by the passing of Judith R. Blanton, our former Director of School. Mrs. Blanton served The Episcopal School for twenty years: six years as Director of Admissions, and fourteen years as Director and Trustee Ex Officio. The School flourished under her leadership and continues to benefit from her deep commitment to early childhood education. We give thanks for her life and will remember her kindness. We offer our condolences to all her family. Thomas E. L. Dewey, President, Board of Trustees Susan A. Sheahan, Director of School



