JUDITH BLITZER

  • "Love and sympathy ro Judy's family . She was a wonderful..."
    - Joan Williamson
  • "Judy was a wonderful friend and will be greatly missed. We..."
    - Joan Williamson
  • "Rest in peace, Judy. It was a pleasure playing music with..."
    - Martin Nass
Obituary
BLITZER--Judith. Judy Blitzer passed away September 5, two weeks shy of her 93rd birthday. She died peacefully at home from complications of congestive heart failure. Generous and convivial, Judy was loved by friends across the country. A lifelong violinist, fellow musicians were among the many who enriched her life. Judy is survived by her children, Daniel, Jonathan, and Emily; grandchildren, Noah, Rachel, Zachary, Jacob, Sam, Eli, and Charlotte; and her brother, Jerry Lambert. A memorial will be held October 20 in Greenwich Village.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 17, 2019
