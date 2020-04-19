BLUMBERG--Judith. age 85, died peacefully on April 15, 2020 in Providence, Rhode Island. Born in the Bronx, Judy Arbor attended the Bronx High School of Science, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Syracuse University. After marrying Henry Blumberg in 1959, she moved to Little Falls, NY, where she raised two children and was a supportive campaigning companion during Henry's career as District Attorney of Herkimer County. She and Henry lived in New York City from 1984 until his death in 1994, and she moved to Providence in 2012. She is survived by her son Roger, daughter Sara, and their partners Cris and Jim, as well as a beloved granddaughter Eliana. She will be greatly missed, and a private burial will be held.



