Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Brecher Borakove. View Sign

1936 - 2019

Judith Brecher Borakove, long time resident of the Upper East Side of Manhattan, passed away February 27th from Parkinson's disease. Judy was known for her combination of fierce love and cutting wit; a blend that family and friends experienced in manifold ways.



A devoted alumni of Brandeis University (1958), she was blessed to have many life-long friends from her days there. Judy spent many years raising funds for her cherished school, in particular its Women's Studies Program, and was honored to serve on the Board of Trustees as Alumni Representative. A feminist of her time, she focused on carving out a place in the business world. Her early years included managing and merchandising for retail giants like Bloomingdales and Lord & Taylor, and later on consulted for a variety of companies and taught classes at the Fashion Institute of Technology.



She completed a marriage of 17 years, leaving it with two children and some hard-earned wisdom. Her second relationship, which lasted over 35 years, was filled with much love and bickering. It did not result in marriage, as she "did not want to make that same mistake twice."



Judy was a supportive daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, aunt, sister-in-law, life partner, mother-in-law, great aunt, and grandmother. She was also a loyal fan of her financial advisor, dance teacher and hair stylist.



Judy exited this world in her inimitable style, which included a mix of swear words and dark humor, all the while wishing the best for her children, grandchildren, brother, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, the grandchildren of her long time not-husband, and Smee, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who finally got her over her dislike of dogs. Published on NYTimes.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close