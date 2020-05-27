BRESLER--Judith. Judith Bresler passed peacefully at New York Presbyterian Hospital on May 21, 2020, following a valiant battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. The distinguished lecturer and prominent art law attorney delighted in playing the piano, and flourished in her innate gift for language; writing poetry, mastering her boggle skills, and eventually becoming co-author of the leading treatise on Art Law, referred to by Forbes as the "bible of the industry." Unapologetically opinionated, yet remarkably caring with impeccable etiquette, Judith loved a debate; her cunning and joie de vivre made her a gift to both her friends at book clubs and dinner parties, and to her colleagues, clients, and students throughout her inspiring career. While of counsel to the law firm WithersWorldWide, she taught Art Law at New York Law School for 25 years, where her pupils often called her "too tough," before seeking out her mentorship, and lectured as an adjunct faculty member of the University of Pennsylvania Law School (where she attended undergraduate university). Dedicated to and respected in her chosen field, further ample professional contributions include: serving as General Counsel to the Appraisers Association of America; on the Board of Trustees of New York Law School, and the Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts; as Chair of the Art Law Committee, and Chair of the Entertainment, Art and Sports Law Section of the New York State Bar Association, plus publishing extensively on all aspects of the art market. Never one to shy away from a new pursuit, Judith drew on her experiences, and wrote a screenplay about life in the art world. A creative at heart - unsentimental, but playful and romantic - she loved the water, horror films, whimsical accent furniture, life and her family. She was admired and adored by her daughters Alexandra Lee and Elinor Drue, and cherished by her husband of 40 years, Ralph Lerner. Judith was the lifeforce of her family; unrelenting in her belief in those she loved, she was always there with a sensitive ear, bold encouragement, sound solutions, and a radiant smile. Determined and seemingly unshakable, the embodiment of tenacity and grace through the very end -- hers is a legacy that will live in our hearts eternally.





