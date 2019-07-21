Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDITH CIVAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CIVAN--Judith, died at age 82 in her spouse's arms on June 27, 2019 from cardiac malfunction. Born to Phillip and Herzleah Hochstein, she was beloved by her husband, Dr. Mortimer Civan, of 58 years; sons Ethan and Dr. Jesse (Mindy) Civan; five grandchildren (Rebecca, Rachel, Rena, Aviva and Noah) and sister Deborrah (Gerald) Stober. She was predeceased by her son David, sister Ruth Hochstein and brother Joseph Hochstein. Judith's mantra was speak little and do much. She was bright (graduating the Dalton School and Radcliffe College, now Harvard, in 1958 and winning an M.A. in English at Columbia for her thesis on the evil Jew in English literature), beautiful, imaginative and productive in many fields. She was a reporter for the Newark Star-Ledger when her father was Editor, and later was a columnist for The Jewish Week of New York, founded and edited by her father. She published "Abraham's Knife," a non-fictional study of the basis and history of antisemitism, and three novels ("Leaving Egypt," "Choosing" and "A Dream That Vanishes"). The last novel was based on her family's history in the Land of Israel, where her mother was born under the Turkish empire, and in the United States. Judith was also a highly skilled craftsperson, teaching bobbin-lacemaking which she learned during her husband's sabbatical years abroad, knitting quilts and creating extraordinary embroideries. Judith's parents were secular Jews. However, upon entering Radliffe, she decided that she wanted to be a religious Jew, taking courses first in Hillel House and later in the University. Later, she chose beaus who were religously committed. She was also, as her mother had been, an ardent Zionist. Alliyah proved impracticable when her spouse's aunt became gravely ill, leaving his aging mother unprotected in the U.S. Her final years were difficult because of progressive muscle weakness and difficulties in balance. Her husband retired from his positions as Professor of Physiology (primary) and Renal Medicine (secondary) at the University of Pennsylvania four years ago to care for her. Judith was essentially house-bound in her later two years, a life usually viewed by others as low-quality. Actually, these were very happy years for both Judith and her husband. Being able to communicate with and touch the hands of one-another were precious. After 58 years together, it was not really necessary to articulate our thoughts. Each of us knew what the other was thinking and feeling without a word being said. May she rest in peace and may her name be a blessing for us all.



Published in The New York Times on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close