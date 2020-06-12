1944 - 2020

Judith Coulston, born August 4, 1944, died on April 7, 2020 as a result of Covid-19. She is survived by her son Michael, her daughter-in-law Lauren, and her precious granddaughter Molly. She is also survived by her dear sister Linda Chandler and Linda's husband Lorne Frohman and her nieces Jess and Ally and her nephew John, as well as her former husband Gerald Coulston and his wife Beth.



Judy was an attorney for 40 years before her retirement in 2017, having practiced corporate and securities law and thereafter family law. Judy loved spending time with her family and dear friends. She was passionate about playing bridge, cooking, and doing Zumba and step aerobics. She enjoyed music, movies, and reading. Judy was loved by many and will be sorely missed.

